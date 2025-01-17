Two local boxers rank No. 1 in nation in their weight divisions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two boxers who train at one of Rochester’s R-Centers have reached a No. 1 national ranking in their respective weight divisions.

Javier Mitchell and Dustin Jiminez both brought home a championship title in the USA Boxing National Tournament in Richmond, Virginia. In total, five athletes who train at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Boxing Club on North Clinton Avenue competed at the tournament.

The city said on its website that both athletes have their eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The city posted a video interview with Mitchell after the victory. Mitchell said he’s been boxing for 11 years, since he was five, and his mother is his coach.

Algeria Johnson, who News10NBC interviewed after becoming a two-time National Golden Gloves champion, was also at the tournament.