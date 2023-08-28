Two teens arraigned in murder of 28-year-old on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people appeared in court on Monday morning after they were arrested and charged in Saturday’s deadly shooting of 28-year old Jevonte Huff. Both were arraigned on their charges.

Thailea Arroyo, 19, has been charged with second degree murder. Rochester Police say she fired one of two guns used in Huff’s murder.

Naveair Stewart, 18, was also arraigned. He’s charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and driving without a license. Both are being held without bail.

Huff was killed early Saturday morning around Dewey and Lexington avenues. RPD says a fight broke out in the parking lot, and huff was shot during a drive-by shooting. Police say he was not the intended target.

Huff was taken to Strong Hospital where he died from his injuries. News10NBC spoke to his mother following this morning’s arraignment.

“I don’t wish nothing bad on nobody, but I want them to feel the pain that’s raging in me right now. I want them to know I can’t sleep at night. I can’t even think straight,” said Regina McFadden, Huff’s mother.

A preliminary hearing date for both defendants is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.

