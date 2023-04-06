Ontario County Jail inmate accused of conspiring to kill a person

GENEVA, N.Y. — An inmate at the Ontario County Jail is accused of conspiring to kill a person.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Lovett, a 32-year-old from Geneva, conspired with a person who was not behind bars. The two entered an agreement to kill a person for financial gain.

Lovett was charged with attempted murder and conspiracy. He was arraigned and will continue to be held at the Ontario County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy. He will appear in Hopell Town Court later.

Lovett was previously arrested in January after a shooting in at a Geneva house. Police say he shot a 54-year-old man multiple times in the chest and face during an argument at the house on North Genesee Street. The gunshot victim was hospitalized and later released.