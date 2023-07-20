Two people accused of kidnapping woman from Henrietta hotel being arraigned Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man and woman arrested in the kidnapping of a woman from the Microtel hotel in Henrietta are being arraigned on Thursday.

IN COURT- The two individuals accused of kidnapping a woman from the Microtel in Henrietta are about to be arraigned for their charges. Investigators told us the victim, a woman, was looking for help after being forced into prostitution. @news10nbc — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 20, 2023

On July 6 a woman was dragged from the hotel lobby and taken in a car. Through an investigation law enforcement were able to find the woman who was kidnapped and Cordell L. Brooks, 27, and Shuntiayana Sims, 27, who have been charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Shuntiayana Sims Cordell L. Brooks

News10NBC is attending the arraignment. Sims and Brooks have entered a not guilty plea. News10NBC crews on scene say Brooks is emotional and tearing up.

The Assistant District Attorney Sarah Van Strydonck says Brooks has a history of appearing in court and she anticipated federal charges. Van Strydonck says the victim in the case is not the only victim out there.

News10NBC is continuing to follow this story and will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

