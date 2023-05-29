Two people dead after a small plane crashed in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. – The Orleans County Sheriff says a call for a plane going down came in at 5:42 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies and responding fire departments found the plane behind a house, west of Townline Road in the Town of Ridgeway.

Plane parts were found on the east side of the road, at least a thousand yards away from the plane.

The sheriff says it looks like the experimental home-made plane came apart.

“It appears that it was a catastrophic mechanical failure that caused the plane to come apart.”

The sheriff says it appears the two who died were the only people in the plane. Authorities are still working to identify the second victim.

The FA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with local investigators.