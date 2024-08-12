Two sisters accused of arson that killed 5-year-old are due in court

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two sisters are due in court on Monday after being accused of setting a house fire that killed a 5-year-old boy on Portland Avenue.

Tiakalya, 21, and Taquida Hendrix, 31, are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. They were arraigned last week and pleaded not guilty.

The fire started around 2 a.m. back on Monday, July 29 and killed Malakai Stovall who was home with a babysitter at the time. Firefighters rescued him from the second floor but he died of his injuries days later at the hospital, having burns on 75% of his body.

The sisters are due in court for a preliminary hearing, which is to determine if there’s sufficient evidence to justify holding the defendant to answer for the alleged crime.

Last court appearance, Malakai’s family was wearing shirts with his picture on it. News10NBC spoke with Malakai’s mother, Brianna Akers.

“At least I know who it was. They can’t hurt anyone else. I hate that it even took this. This doesn’t make sense to me. We had so many plans and I just wish it would bring him back,” she said.

The sisters are being held in Monroe County Jail without bail. If convicted, arson in the first degree carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison. The second-degree murder charge is the same. However, since the victim was under the age of 14, that could include a life sentence without the chance of parole.