Two teens, 15 and 16, charged with killing man on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two teens, 15 and 16, are under arrest for killing a man during a marijuana-related robbery that happened earlier in October.

Shalar Davy, 32, was shot outside a store on Portland Avenue near Norton Street just before midnight on Oct. 5. Officers found him injured on the sidewalk and he was taken to Strong Hospital where he died.

Eric Thomas Jr., 15, and Jordan Torres, 16, have both been charged with his murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers say they recovered multiple illegal guns during the investigation.

RPD says Torres fled to downstate New York. He was taken into custody after the U.S. Marshal’s task force searched a place in Westchester County on Oct. 13. He was taken back to Rochester and arraigned in youth court, then held to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center on $150,000 bail.

Thomas was arrested inside a store on West Ridge Road near Dewey Avenue on Wednesday. The U.S. Marshal’s task force and RPD officers saw Thomas enter the store with two other people. According to RPD, when task force members tried to catch Thomas, all three people ran into a bathroom where they tried to discard two loaded handguns and one unloaded handgun. All three were taken into custody.

Thomas was arraigned on Thursday morning before a family court judge and taken to the Monroe County Juvenile Detention facility. He is facing weapons charges for one of the two loaded handguns and for an outstanding family court warrant.

As part of the murder investigation, officers searched a home on Dewey Avenue and found a loaded handgun. Sharee Smith, a 19-year-old who was with Thomas at the time of his arrest, is charged with possessing that weapon and will be arraigned on Thursday.

RPD says the two other people with Thomas, a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old Amir Andrews, were also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Andrews will be arraigned in Rochester City Court and the 15-year-old was taken to the Monroe County Juvenile Detention facility and will later be arraigned.