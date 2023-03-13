U of R graduate splashes back down to Earth

TAMPA, F.L. — After spending five months aboard the International Space Station, University of Rochester graduate John Cassada splashed back down to Earth.

The NASA pilot, who earned his doctorate in 2000 from the U of R, conducted scientific experiments and maintenance as a member of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The team launched from Florida on Oct. 6 and parachuted down in a capsule off Florida’s Gulf coast, near Tampa, on Saturday night.

Joining Cassada on the Spacex capsule were Texas-based astronaut Nicole Mann, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. After landing, the crew flew back to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In February, Cassada spoke to students of the Rochester City School District live from the International Space Station. He answered students’ questions about how he eats, sleeps, and works in space.

Cassada conducted three spacewalks outside the station to install Roll-Out Solar Arrays, according to NASA. During their mission, the crew rotated around the Earth 2512 times.

The crew studied how to grow plants without soil, They also studied how liquids move in a container that’s simulated by lunar gravity, which could provide valuable information to improve Moon rover designs.