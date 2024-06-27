U.S.: Man convicted on drug, gun counts is first to use a ‘Glock switch’ in a drug crime

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday announced the first conviction of someone using a “Glock switch” during the commission of a drug crime within the Western District of New York in federal court.

David L. Rivera-Ruiz will face a 30-year mandatory sentence.

The “switch” converts a semi-automatic gun into an automatic gun.

Rivera-Ruiz has been convicted of possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute; felon in possession of firearms and ammunition; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

This is a developing story. We will share more information as it becomes available.