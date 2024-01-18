UCLM will speak Thursday morning about man being led off ambulance and collapsing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Christian Leadership Ministry will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to condemn the actions of ambulance personnel and police during a medical emergency back in November.

Footage of the incident was released last week, showing a man being removed from an ambulance after allegedly assaulting a member of the ambulance crew. The man claimed he was having trouble breathing.

Moments later he collapsed on the sidewalk and it took several minutes for police and paramedics to offer aid. The man died about a month later and it’s still unclear if his death was related to the incident. The city and AMR have both launched investigations.