Union representing URMC workers files for unfair labor practices as strike looms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A union representing caregivers and service workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center is claiming the medical center engaged in unfair labor practices.

1199SEIU filed for unfair labor practices with the National Labor Relations Board. It claims that URMC failed to bargain in good faith when they didn’t return to the bargaining table with a counter proposal on wages. News10NBC has reached out to the university and is waiting for a comment.

This comes as two unions, 1199SEIU and SEIU Local 200 which represents workers at the university’s river campus, are preparing to go on a 17-hour strike on Wednesday. The unions issued a strike notice last month after they couldn’t reach an agreement on a new contract with the university’s management.

The most recent contract expired on Oct. 31 for the unions that represent 1,800 workers. The unions will return to the bargaining table on Monday for their 31st session.

If there isn’t an agreement, the strike will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Workers approved the strike in a near unanimous vote. 1199SEIU says it’s fighting for a living wage and comprehensive benefits to recruit and retain workers, which could help with staffing issues.