University of Rochester offers free credit monitoring in wake of cyber attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester will be providing free credit monitoring after a cyber attack targeted the university back in June.

The UR president described the attack as being carried out by “foreign cyber criminals.”

She says the attack gave access to personal information and, in some instances, the information of spouses, partners or dependents enrolled at U of R.

In response, the university will be sending letters to people impacted with enrollment instructions for 24 months of credit monitoring.

The breach was caused by a software weakness in a product provided by a third-party file transfer company.



