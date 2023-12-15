URMC and union leadership will return to bargaining table Monday after strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Leadership at the University of Rochester Medical Center and the unions that represent the university’s workers will return to bargaining table on Monday after a 17-hour strike.

The university and the unions’ leaders haven’t yet agreed on a new union contract after 31 bargaining sessions. That led to more than 1,200 service workers and caregivers walking on the job on Wednesday after they voted overwhelmingly to go on strike.

Two unions – 1199SEIU which represents URMC workers and SEIU Local 200 which represents River Campus workers – say they’re fighting for a living wage. They also say they’re fighting for comprehensive benefits that can help to recruit and retain workers to help with staffing issues.

The 32nd bargaining session on Monday will begin at 9 a.m. and a federal mediator will be there. The most recent union contract expired on Oct. 31.