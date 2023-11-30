URMC and union will return to bargaining table Thursday as strike looms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Management at the University of Rochester Medical Center and the union that represents its caregivers and patient service workers, 1199SEIU, will return to the bargaining table on Thursday as a strike looms.

There is still no word on when the strike will happen after it got overwhelming approval from two unions, 1199SEIU and 200 United, representing workers at University of Rochester and its medical center.

URMC and 1199SEIU also held a bargaining session on Tuesday, which ended without an agreement. The unions and the university have worked to reach an agreement for several weeks after the current contract expired in September.

According to the unions, 99% of the voters who cast ballots did so in favor of striking. The workers say they want better wages and benefits and are concerned about staffing levels. The unions must give the university and medical center 10-day notice of their intention to strike. The strike can last up to two days.