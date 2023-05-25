URMC responds to repeal of COVID vaccine requirement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Department of Health announced the start of the process of repealing the COVID vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities on Wednesday.

News10NBC reached out to the University of Rochester Medical Center for comment regarding the status of employees who were let go because of the mandate.

URMC provided the following statement:

“During the public health emergency, the vaccine requirement was an important part of the State’s public health response that helped protect our health care workers and patients. University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) researchers were involved in the development of the COVID vaccines, which have proven to be safe and extremely effective at preventing severe disease. URMC supports COVID vaccination, and we continue to encourage all employees, as well as the public, to get vaccinated and boosted when advised by their health care providers.

Since the Department of Health has directed facilities to develop their own policies, URMC has begun the process of revising COVID vaccine requirements and policies for employees. We will implement changes consistent with public health guidance while continuing to protect our patients and staff. Current vaccine requirements will remain in place until the development of the new policy, which we anticipate will be completed in the coming days.”

