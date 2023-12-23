URMC, UR River Campus union workers to vote Wednesday on new contract

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Union workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center and UR River Campus will vote Wednesday on whether to ratify a new contract.

The two unions representing caregivers and service workers came to an agreement with the university late Thursday night.

It took 33 bargaining sessions to get to this point.

Details of the deal won’t be released until after it is ratified by members.

University officials say the two groups were able to achieve a fair and equitable resolution.