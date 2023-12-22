URMC workers, management reach tentative deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — University of Rochester Medical Center workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday night, which postpones a strike vote set for Friday.

Details of the agreement between management and union hospital caregivers and campus service workers will be made public upon ratification by union members, which is set to take place next week.

If union members were to have voted for a second strike, it would be longer this time. Hundreds of workers walked the picket line last week for a 17-hour strike. The next one would be for three days.

