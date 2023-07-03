Vendors sell at Rochester Public Market’s community garage sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday’s gloomy weather didn’t rain on the Rochester Public Market’s community garage sale.

Vendors set up tables with bargains on everything from furniture to clothes to collectibles and jewelry. The garage sales are an attraction for some Rochestarians.

“We’ve set up a few times before here and we always just walk around,” said Aaliyah, a shopper. “It’s just really good to be able to meet new people and get some connections.”

The community garage sales run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here is the schedule:

April 16 and 30

June 18

July 2, 16 and 30

Aug. 13 and 27

Sept. 10 and 24

Oct. 8 and 22

You can see events this season at the Rochester Public Market here.