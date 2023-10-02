Veneto’s restaurant hoping for ‘soft opening’ next week after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Veneto’s Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta is hoping to reopen next week after a fire back in January destroyed the restaurant on East Avenue near Lawrence Street.

Veneto’s announced on Twitter that all equipment is in place to reopen. They hope for a final inspection from the city this week after a tentative “soft opening” the week of Oct. 10.

News10NBC spoke with Veneto’s general manager a month after the fire, who said the restaurant needed to be rebuilt from the ground up. The three-alarm fire during the early morning of Jan. 4 also damaged Akimbo Bookshop.