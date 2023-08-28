Verona Street animal shelter will open to walk-in visitors Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The animal shelter on Verona Street is expected to reopen to walk-in visitors on Monday.

The city closed the shelter in July when several dogs got kennel cough. During that time, guests had to make an appointment for pet adoptions. Now, the shelter is refining its protocols to make sure guests and animals are safe.

Walk-up services for pet reunification are available from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday through Saturday this week. You can learn more about adopting a pet here.

