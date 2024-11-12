Veterans Day coverage: 5K to benefit Honor Flight, remembering WWII veterans, and more

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester area honored the service of local veterans and active military personnel on Monday for Veterans Day, a federal holiday with roots tracing back to the end of World War I.

In Monroe County, there are over 31,000 veterans which make up 4% of the population, according to the most recent Census. The community honored veterans through ceremonies, a 5K race, a breakfast, and more.

RELATED: WWII veteran, 103, reflects on Veterans Day and memories of D-Day

Hundreds of people hit the trails at Mendon Ponds Park on Monday morning for the Stars & Stripes VeteRun, a 5K race to support Honor Flight Rochester.

News10NBC caught up with a local veteran who was there to cheer on the runners. Veteran Larry Eksten says he took an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. last year and had a great experience.

“It’s very emotional. The trip was phenomenal. They treat us like royalty. To see all the memorials down there, I wouldn’t have ever been able to see that if it wasn’t for Honor Flight,” Eksten said.

Honor Flight is free to all American veterans. To date, the Honor Flight Network has helped more than 300,000 veterans visit Washington D.C.

At RG&E’s facility on Scottsville Road, the company honored the legacy of Rochester’s service members by giving an old plaque a new home. The plaque lists the names of all the utility company’s employees who served the nation during World War II. It was previously housed in RG&E’s old headquarters on East Avenue, but it was recently moved to the company’s Scottsville Road facility where it will be more visible.

The ceremony also recognized 99-year-old George Becker, a member of the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame and RG&E retiree. Becker served in the Navy in the Pacific theater during World War II. News10NBC heard from his son at the ceremony.

“Dad’s always been a stalwart of the family. He’s done so much for us and his service here for the RG&E and his service during World War II. It’s just an honor to be able to bring him out here,” Douglas Becker said.

Local veterans were also honored during an award ceremony breakfast hosted by the Rochester Center. The organization says these veterans, both volunteers and residents, help socialize with families, friends, and people living at the nursing home on Beahan Road in Gates. Each veteran was given a gift bag and a certificate thanking them for their service to our nation.

The Greece Jazz Band also honored veterans with its “Salute to Heroes” show on 75 Stutson Street after a salute to the flag. News10NBC First Alert Meteorologist Rich Caniglia emceed the event.

There were also events to honor veterans over the weekend. On Saturday, the county hosted a Veterans Day parade that ended at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gary Beikirch Park within Highland Park. A float carried Vietnam War veterans in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the end of the war.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.