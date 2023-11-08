Voters approve both statewide propositions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voters approved both of the statewide propositions on the back of the ballot on Election Day.

The first proposal is an amendment to the New York State Constitution to remove the special debt limit for small city school districts, defined by a city with less than 125,000 people. The small city districts in the region include Batavia, Canandaigua, Geneva, and Hornell.

The debit limitation restricts how much schools can spend on things like campus maintenance. The State Constitution said small city districts can only spend up to 5% of the average value of the last five years of property tax rolls. Now, the limit will be bumped up to 10%.

The second ballot proposal is about debt limitations on sewage treatment and disposal facilities. Now that voters have approved the proposal, municipalities will be able to lift spending restrictions on sewage-related projects for 10 years. You can read the full propositions here. You can also see more election results here.