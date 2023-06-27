Voters head to polls to cast ballots in Rochester-area primaries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s Primary Day.

Big races in our area include Monroe County Legislature, Rochester City Council, and Rochester Board of Education. The winners determine who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

MORE: Voter guide for Primary Election Day in Monroe County

According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, about 4,300 people had voted by 2 p.m. – which represents a small percentage of eligible votes. About 3,500 people cast ballots during early voting.

“We’re seeing a downward trend from presidential, gubernatorial and lower, but we also see that trending in general for voting,” said Lisa Nicolay, Republican commissioner. “Turnout gets lower, lower, lower, presidential higher, and then they kind of drift lower again. So unfortunately we’re not seeing a necessarily larger number of folks turning out with early voting.”

Polls are open until 9 p.m.

If you live in Monroe County but are unsure whether you can vote, or need help finding your polling place, head here.