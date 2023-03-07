WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul will speak in Rochester at 11:30 a.m. about public safety proposals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul will speak in Rochester at 11:30 a.m. on Monday about her public safety proposals in the 2024 New York State Budget. Once the conference starts, you can watch it live here.

Hochul will speak at the Boys & Girls Clubs on Genesee Street. Hochul unveiled her budget proposal in early February and the budget deadline is April 1. The proposed budget includes $100 million for projects to reduce gun violence, including adding more crime analysis centers. The proposal also includes funding to expand the Susan B. Anthony House, revitalize vacant buildings in Geneseo, and other local projects.