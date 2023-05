ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Rochester eagerly awaits the start of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, News10NBC is putting on a PGA special show!

The shows airs at 7:30 on May 10 and 17.

Wednesday, Jackson Roberts and Brett Davidsen dive into the memorable moments at Oak Hill, the weather that’s to come, top golfers in the game, course restorations, and more.