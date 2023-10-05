WEEKEND GUIDE: Happy Hour for the Homeless and Spooky Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Happy Hour for the Homeless (through Oct. 10)

Several bars throughout Rochester are teaming up to raise money and items to help homeless people. Happy Hour for the Homeless runs from Sunday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 10.

At participating bars, one dollar will go to local organizations for every beer purchased that help fight homelessness. This year’s nonprofits benefitting are Recovery All Ways and Person Centered Housing Options. In addition, Nine Spot Brewing, Sager Stoneyard Pub, Three Heads Brewing, and Lovin’ Cup will have donation bins out all month.

Fighting homelessness with beer: ‘Happy Hour for the Homeless’ underway at area bars

This Saturday, participating businesses include Blitz Bar Room from 2 to 4 p.m., Boulder Coffee Co Cafe and Lounge from 4 to 7 p.m., Stone’s Countryside Tavern 5 to 9 p.m., and Red White & Brew from 7 to 10 p.m. This Sunday, Mad Hatter Restaurant & Bakery will participate from 10 to 1 p.m. You can see a list of participating bars here.

Spooky Saturday at the Genesee Country Village & Museum (Saturday)

The Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford is inviting people to learn about the rural cemetery movement on Saturday.

There will be a talk from a rural cemetery expert from noon to 2 p.m. at the Brooks Grove Church featuring 19th century funeral items including grave markers, coffins, and a tombstone. Guests can then explore a display of Victorian mourning items in the gallery.

In addition, the Confectionery will sell seasonal historical treats and the Flint Hill Store will be stocked with spooky season merchandise. You can get tickets here.