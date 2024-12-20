What to expect for your Friday evening commute on this Yellow Alert Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for some heavy lake effect snow for your Friday evening commute and any Friday night plans.
The Rochester metro area is expected to get 4 to 5 inches by Saturday morning. News10NBC went out in the First Alert Storm Patrol to explain what drivers should expect when the snow picks up around 4 or 5 p.m.
The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Friday evening, with a band of snow over Lake Ontario expected to drop south during people’s commute. You can see the latest forecast here.