What to expect for your Friday evening commute on this Yellow Alert Day

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for some heavy lake effect snow for your Friday evening commute and any Friday night plans.

The Rochester metro area is expected to get 4 to 5 inches by Saturday morning. News10NBC went out in the First Alert Storm Patrol to explain what drivers should expect when the snow picks up around 4 or 5 p.m.

The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Friday evening, with a band of snow over Lake Ontario expected to drop south during people’s commute. You can see the latest forecast here.