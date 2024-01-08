What to know about Bills first-round playoff game against Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC after beating their age-old divisional rival the Miami Dolphins in a comeback victory.

With the win, the Bills were crowned AFC East champions for the fourth straight season. Although they finished with the same record as the Dolphins at 11-6, the Bills took the division because they beat the Dolphins twice. In the AFC side of the playoff bracket, only the 13-4 Baltimore Ravens have a higher seeding than the Bills.

The Bills playoff journey will start with taking on the No. 7 ranked Steelers at Highmark Stadium with the Bills Mafia in full force. The game on Sunday, Jan. 14 kicks off at 1 p.m. on CBS. You can get tickets to the game here.

The 10-7 Steelers got into the playoffs as a wild card after beating the Ravens in the final week of the regular season. Although the Steelers are coming off a win from the No. 1 ranked team, the Ravens had many of their second string players in, resting their all-start quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Bills haven’t faced the Steelers this regular season.

If the Bills defeat the Steelers, the must win another playoff game and the AFC Championship to get into the Super Bowl. This year’s Super Bowl LVIII will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11.

If the Bills make it to the Super Bowl, it will be their first appearance since 1994, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys. The Bills appeared in four Super Bowls in a row, between 1991 to 1994 but haven’t yet come out with a victory.