What’s next after Rochester’s reassessments?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For months, News10NBC has reported on concerns over property reassessments in the City of Rochester. Now that some members of city council have had several opportunities to hear from the public, you may be wondering what happens next?

Some residents have reported their homes being reassessed at 85% or higher than the previous assessment. While homeowners have express concerns about their taxes going up, Mayor Malik Evans says the property tax rate will have a “historic decrease”.

According to the city, if your home value went up less than 60%, you should see a tax decrease. If your home value went up more than 60%, it’s still not guaranteed your taxes will go up because of tax breaks.

There are multiple dates on when reassessments could be reflected in your taxes. Council members Willie Lightfoot, Mary Lupien, and Kim Smith hosted a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the reassessment process. City and school taxes will be generated based on the new assessments starting on July 1. As for county taxes, that won’t reflect your new assessment until Jan. 1 of next year.

Some community leaders including Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope, have spoken out against the reassessments. Harris said he’s worried about the higher assessments harming Rochester’s housing market and rent affordability. Harris spoke at the meeting on Tuesday.

“If this assessment goes, this city will be destroyed because it cannot handle and sustain these prices. People are already on the street. You got to know where to live because the rent is too high,” he said.

The assessments typically take place every four years so the next city reassessment will likely take place in 2028.