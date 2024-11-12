What’s next in the investigation into why a Greece home exploded?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — Neighbors in Greece are still searching for answers after a home on Stone Road exploded on Monday morning.

A family of three made it out of the home and we’re waiting for an update on their conditions in the hospital. First responders and crews with RG&E were at the scene throughout the evening.

Neighbors say there was a boom around 4:45 a.m. Firefighters say they got there within minutes of the call and the house was already collapsed. The Barnard Fire District Chief said he hadn’t seen a house with this kind of damage in 15 years.

Houses don’t explode without a reason and that reason is typically a chemical reaction or pressure change involving a highly flammable substance. However, depending on the extent of the damage, finding the cause can be challenging.

Certified fire investigators say the first step is documenting the scene. They check the location and damage level of the debris, analyze the findings, interview witnesses, and then identify a fuel source.

Firefighters say any new information will come from the Monroe County Fire Bureau. News10NBC will monitor any developments.

This isn’t the first time a home has exploded in the Rochester area. About four years ago, a house exploded on Noel Drive in Gates. No one was injured and investigators later ruled the blast accidental after someone at the home had altered a gas valve in the basement.

Another house explosion took place on Illinois Street in the City of Rochester in August 2019. Investigators determined that the explosion was intentional. Fire officials say the man who had lived at the home tampered with his gas service after his home was foreclosed on. He died in the blast.

