Where to get Thanksgiving food baskets in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Thanksgiving approaches, community organizations in Rochester are making sure that everyone has access to meals.

Food insecurity is on the rise in Monroe County and its nine surrounding counties, found a report from the Feeding America Network that Foodlink shared earlier this year. Here’s where families in need can find Thanksgiving and holiday dinners.

Thanksgiving and holiday dinners

Blessed Sacrament Church: Chira Dia Center, 259 Rutgers St.

Thanksgiving Dinner: Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

Christmas Dinner: Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 6 p.m.

Cameron Community Ministries: 48 Cameron St.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner: Nov. 28 at noon.

Open Door Mission: 210 West Main St.

Thanksgiving Day Dinner: Nov. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. Includes a religious service during dinner and open to anyone in need.

St. Peter’s Kitchen: Behind the church at 681 Brown St.

Thanksgiving Dinner: Nov. 28: Noon to 1 p.m.

Christmas Dinner: Dec. 25: Noon to 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving and holiday season food baskets

Applicants may need to provide proof of income, identification for all family members including social security numbers, or photo identification.

For Thanksgiving

Cameron Community Ministries: 48 Cameron St.

Sign-up Date: Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Must have ID

Charles Settlement House: 71 Parkway

Area Served: Northwest Rochester

Sign-up: Register now for a Thanksgiving Basket.

Requirements: Must bring ID for all household members, proof of income, expenses, and address.

Dimitri House: 102 North Union St.

Sign-up Period: Oct. 1 to 31 (Monday to Friday)

Requirements: Must have at least one child under 17 in the household; proof of address and household size required.

Faith, Hope, and Charity Worship Center: 44 Columbia Ave.

Distribution Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 1 p.m.

Irondequoit Community Cupboard: 2841 Culver Road

Area Served: Irondequoit residents only

Sign-up: In-person only

Rochester Family Mission: 180 Raines Park

Thanksgiving Basket Drive: Nov. 20 at noon

First come, first served.

For the holidays

Baden Street Settlement: 13 Vienna St.

Service Area: Portions of 14609, 14605, 14604, and 14621

Sign-up Period: Oct. 1 to Dec. 13 (Monday–Thursday)

Requirements: Proof of household income, residency, Social Security cards, and photo ID for the head of household.

Cameron Community Ministries: 48 Cameron Street

Sign-up Date: Dec. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Requirements: Must have ID

Charles Settlement House: 71 Parkway

Service Area: Northwest Rochester

Requirements: ID for all household members, proof of income, expenses, and address.

Community Place of Greater Rochester: 145 Parsells Avenue, Rochester, NY

Sign-up: First come, first served.

Requirements: Proof of income, residency, and ID. Only for zip codes 14605, 14607, 14609, 14610, and 14621.

Irondequoit Community Cupboard: 2841 Culver Road

Area Served: Irondequoit residents only

Rochester Family Mission: 180 Raines Park

Basket Distribution Date: December 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM

First come, first served.

SWEM Community Services:

Area Served: 14428, 14514, 14546, 14559, 14606, 14608, 14611, 14614, 14619, and parts of 14623 and 14624

Sign-up begins: Nov. 4