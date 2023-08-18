Woman arrested for intoxicated driving in deadly Empire Boulevard crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly car crash on Empire Boulevard in Penfield on June 3 was caused by a driver intoxicated by cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs.

Michaela Carwile, 28 of Henrietta, was arrested for the crash. Her charges include criminally negligent homicide, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The head-on crash killed Juanella Mincey, 31 of Rochester. When deputies responded to crash on Empire Boulevard near Irondequoit Bay, she was dead and Carwile was still at the scene.

Deputies say Carwile failed roadside sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital where she gave a blood sample. Toxicology tests found that she had drugs in her system.

Carwile was arraigned in Penfield Town Court and taken to Monroe County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or

$75,000 bond.