Woman charged with killing sister hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day.

Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.

RPD says Jellia Lockhart’s “reckless actions” caused the crash and she fled the scene on foot. They also says she lied about the circumstances of the crash.

RPD officers responded around 3:45 a.m. and found both the cars. The car with Charlaura Lockhart and Willie Green-Robinson inside was found crashed head-on into a tree. Lockhart found was dead and Green-Robinson cooperated with police. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated but police say he didn’t cause the crash.

Police announced on Tuesday morning that Jellia Lockhart was the suspected driver of the other car. Her charges include manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspected vehicle registration, and reckless driving.

RPD says that her sister’s death is considered a homicide based on the FBI reporting standards, bringing this year’s total in the city to three homicides.

Lockhart was arraigned on Saturday in Rochester City Court. She was released from custody after posting bail of $5,000.