Woman says her stolen Kia may have been used in string of car break-ins; Feared for her safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman says her stolen Kia may have been used in a string of car break-ins across several Rochester neighborhoods. She is sharing her story.

On Friday, News10NBC reported on a wave of vandalism that left 40 cars with smashed windows. Police have not announced any arrests but Kristy Ellsworth’s experience sheds light on the situation, with her car possibly used by the vandals.

News10NBC spoke with Ellsworth, who described feeling “pretty disturbed” by the incident. Her car was taken from the parking lot of the restaurant Good Luck on Anderson Avenue in the Neighborhood of the Arts.

When police recovered Ellsworth’s car, she discovered that thieves had taken her insurance cards, garage door opener, work badge, and clothes. In their place, they left marijuana, pills, and other drugs. This has left Ellsworth worried about her and her family’s safety.

“My son was very scared that night because they have our garage door openers,” Ellsworth said. “They had my insurance card. They had my work I.D., so they know where I work. You know, I had a lot of stuff in the car. They went to absolutely clean and took everything. I’m still trying to figure out what’s missing that I had. You know, it’s going to cost me money no matter what now.”

Ellsworth mentioned that if drug tests on her car come back positive, it will be considered totaled, leaving her without transportation.

