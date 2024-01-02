Woman sentenced to prison for deadly crash last June in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A woman was sentenced three to nine years in prison for a deadly head-on crash in Penfield that happened last June on Empire Boulevard.

Michaela Carwile of Henrietta was sentenced for second-degree manslaughter. She was behind the wheel when she struck and killed Juanella Mincey, 31 of Rochester. When deputies responded to crash near Irondequoit Bay, Mincey was dead and Carwile was still at the scene.

Carwile faced multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say Carwile failed roadside sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital where she gave a blood sample.

Carwile will also serve one year of consecutive conditional discharge, must pay a $500 fine and a $395 surcharge, and will have a six month license revocation.