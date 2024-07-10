Yellow Alert Weather: Severe storms with downpours and possible flooding Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking a few showers and downpours for Wednesday morning. Yellow Alert is in effect for Wednesday as severe storms may develop in the afternoon.

Timing of the storms will be roughly 3-7 p.m. If you will be out and about in the afternoon, you will need to keep an eye to the sky for any developing weather. Any storm that fires up later into Wednesday will be capable of heavy rain and flash flooding.

There may be damaging wind gusts with tree and powerline issues. There is also a small tornado threat in the afternoon. Best chance for the storms will be in the Finger Lakes region.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the developing storms through the day and make sure you have the First Alert Weather app to track the weather as you are outside.