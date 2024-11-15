‘A long time coming’: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ hits Toronto for 6 sold-out shows

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

TORONTO, C.A. — Canadian Swifties, it’s finally your turn. Global phenomenon Taylor Swift is bringing her famous “Eras Tour” to Toronto for six shows after nearly a year of anticipation.

Luckily for fans in upstate New York, Toronto is about a three-hour drive from Rochester, and Swifties from the Flower City are sure to make the trip.

Fans Cheri and Zoe Dietz are prepped with sparkly outfits and friendship bracelets to “shake it off” at the show on Saturday. With about 50,000 fans in attendance per show, traffic is sure to be backed up before and after.

“So we’re going to drive very early on Saturday morning,” said Cheri. “We got very specific directions from the hotel that only certain people can be in the hotel, it’s a lot of security.”

The 14-time Grammy winner has taken the tour throughout the globe starting in March of 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Since then Swift has made her way around the United States, South America, Asia, Europe, Australia, the U.S. for a second time, and now Canada. The singer said her last show in Vancouver on December 8 will mark the end of the record-breaking tour.

Swift will perform at the Rogers Centre on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. The show runs over three hours long as Swift takes her fans on a journey through 20 years of music and 11 “Eras” — her debut album, “Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “Reputation,” “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore,” “Midnights,” and her most recent album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

And that’s not all, Swift also chooses certain songs for her acoustic set that aren’t included on the setlist.

Tickets dropped last November for the Toronto shows and sold out… swiftly. If you’re hoping to go, ticket resale sites like StubHub, TickPick, VividSeats, and Viagogo have seats available, but they come with a hefty price tag.

The cheapest ticket on StubHub for November 15’s show is currently listed at a jaw-dropping $1,042.

Rochester/Buffalo Swifties, don’t fret. The pop sensation doesn’t have a show set for November 17, the same day her beau’s Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. Last year, Swift made her first appearance at Highmark Stadium along with Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce.

News10NBC interviewed a mini-Swftie who was picked up by Jason so she could wave to Taylor.

Safe to say, she may be in attendance on Sunday, and so will News10NBC.