Advocates say new center could help prevent domestic violence deaths like Melikah Bruner’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Could Melikah Bruner’s death have been prevented? That’s what many have been asking in the week since the Rochester woman was beaten to death in front of her child. Police have arrested her boyfriend, Walter Balkum.

On Wednesday, News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost was at an event centered on helping victims of domestic violence. Advocates believe a new Family Justice Center will play a big role in providing support.

The Skyview on the Ridge in Irondequoit will become home to the Family Justice Center next year. Here, victims and their children will be able to find help.

Police say Bruner’s nine-year-old son saw Balkum beat his mother to death in their Hazelwood Terrace home on August 27. The child called 911. When police got there, they say Bruner was dead and Balkum was gone.

As News10NBC has reported, Bruner had an order of protection against Balkum, who was given an ankle monitor and a curfew after his June arrest for assaulting her.

Assemblymember Jenn Lunsford spoke Wednesday on if the system needs to change.

“Just recently all across our city, so many assaults and murders that were related to domestic violence,” Lunsford said. “Melikah Bruner and the horrible incident that her nine-year-old son had to witness, were a function of domestic violence. When victims have barriers to seeking supports — transportation, opening hours, childcare, they don’t feel like they are empowered to advocate for themselves in the courts.”

The new Family Justice center will have resources for children like Melikah’s who are exposed to violence at home.

“Children who witness domestic violence experience significant trauma,” says Dr. Daniele Lyman-Torres, the president of the Child Advocacy Center. “And together with willow, we can work harder at serving the whole family under one roof. Partnering with the family justice center is a critical step in bridging the connections and services that will leave children and families to fall through the cracks that do exist in our support system.”

The new hub in Irondequoit will have bus routes for those who rely on public transportation. The original hubs for Willow Domestic Violence Center and the Child Advocacy Center, formerly Bivona, remain in their usual locations.

Lawmakers say there was a nine percent increase in domestic violence reports in 2023, compared to the year before.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources out there to help. You can call the National Domestic Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

There’s also a number you can text by texting “START” to 88788. There are four domestic violence and abuse shelters in Rochester, three of which offer emergency housing:

Willow Domestic Violence Center

YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County

Sojourner House at Oath Stone

Lifespan – Elder abuse prevention

