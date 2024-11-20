Arrested students at UofR accused of damaging property with antisemetic posters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four University of Rochester students found themselves in court after being arrested for placing fake wanted posters around campus. The students, Naomi Gutierrez, 19, Samantha Escobar, 21, Jefferson Turcios, 22, and Jonathan Bermudez, 19, face felony criminal mischief charges.

News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter, Berkeley Brean, was present in the packed courtroom. According to court documents, the students were caught on campus TV cameras putting up the posters. The charges stem not from the posters’ content, but from the damage caused by using heavy-duty, spray-on glue, which damaged walls, blackboards, and whiteboards. The university estimates the damage at over $6,000.

The posters were described by the Jewish Community Federation as targeting Jewish people and those associated with them. The university labeled the posters as anti-Semitic but not a hate crime.

Supporters, including fellow student Sarah Alijitawi, spoke highly of the accused students.

“These students work really hard. They care so much about others and their academics,” said Alijitawi.

“At this time my office is going to be working with the University of Rochester as we have been to gather all discovery and make sure we move the process forward,” said Assistant District Attorney Bianca D’Angelo.

One student has legal representation, while the others qualify for a public defender. They are scheduled to return to court next week for further legal proceedings.

If the students used masking tape to put the poster up, they wouldn’t have been in court Wednesday because that wouldn’t have damaged university property.

