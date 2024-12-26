Brighton hit by car break-ins on Christmas Eve, adding to string of break-ins in Monroe County

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — After a string of car break-ins around Monroe County on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, News10NBC has found out five additional cars were also broken into in Brighton.

Brighton Police say five cars were broken into at the Eastwood Apartment complex at some point between 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. on Christmas day. That apartment complex is at the corner of East Avenue and East Highland Drive, near Midtown Athletic Club.

Over 29 cars have been broken into in the past 48 hours, including the five in Brighton.

On Christmas Eve, there were 13 cars broken into during Christmas Eve Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Penfield. One of those cars, a silver Kia Sorento, was stolen from the lot.

During midnight Mass at St. Marianne Cope Parish at Guardian Angel’s Church in Henrietta, there were more break-ins. Deputies say they’re looking for two suspects pictured below.

On Christmas morning, 11 cars were found broken into in the Park Avenue neighborhood near Barrington Street. RPD says the suspect was gone by the time officers got there.

Brighton Police hasn’t identified any suspects in the break-ins at the apartment complex.