City continues to test Highland Park reservoir water after issuing boil water advisory Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city continues to test water from the Highland Park reservoir, after the body of a man was found there Tuesday morning. A spokesperson says tests are coming back clear so far.

But some results are taking longer.

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost searched for answers to some questions about this Wednesday.

First, businesses appear to be doing okay. Eriketa spoke to one business owner in the service industry. But before that, let’s address a few frequently asked questions.

Why did it take five hours to issue the boil advisory? Well, a city spokesperson says there was never a major concern. It’s out of an abundance of caution. Tuesday morning, they met with the county, and the Department of Environmental Health ordered them to issue a boil.

One specific bacteria takes a while to test for, and that’s coliform.

Next, when might the advisory be lifted? The city says possibly 8 p.m. wednesday, but nothing confirmed is yet. They’ll let you know.

In the meantime, businesses like Happy Earth Tea are making due by getting creative with bottled and distilled water, doing away with dishes, and shortening the menu.

“We felt a bit underinformed, but nevertheless, we having had a boil water advisory a few years ago, we sort of knew the kinds of steps that we needed to take,” says owner Niraj Lama. “Under these circumstances people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed… So I think its important for us, for them, to have a place to go.”

Once again, the Highland Park reservoir was shut off immediately for sanitization, after the body was discovered. In the meantime, the city has been using two other reservoirs.

The boil advisory is simply to ensure all the old reservoir water gets flushed safely. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any potential lift.