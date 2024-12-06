City of Rochester pays $1.75M to protester blinded in one eye

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester has settled a lawsuit for $1.75 million with Noah Pointer-Gamory, who claims a police pepper ball incident left him blind in one eye.

The settlement, reached in August, does not imply any admission of liability or fault by the city.

Pointer-Gamory was involved in the Black Lives Matter protests in Rochester, which followed the public revelation of Daniel Prude’s death during a police encounter. The protests led to numerous lawsuits against the police, including one alleging that tear gas used by the Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies caused a miscarriage.

News10NBC has reached out to the RPD, their officers’ union, and Pointer-Gamory for comments on the settlement. We are still awaiting their responses.

