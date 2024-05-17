Co-defendant of Kelvin Vickers sentenced to 30 years to life for murder of two men

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Friday for murdering two men on North Clinton Avenue, which happened the day before RPD officer Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz was killed in an ambush.

Deadrick Fulwiley, 34, pleaded guilty the second-degree murder of Ricky Collinge and

MyJel Rand. His two co-defendants, Kelvin Vickers and Raheim Robinson, were also convicted of those two murders. Vickers is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Robinson will be sentenced on May 31.

Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner officer Sino Seng were investigating those two murders in June of 2022 when they were ambushed on Bauman Street. Mazurkiewicz was shot to death and Seng was wounded. Vickers was found guilty of the aggravated murder of Mazurkiewicz and aggravated attempted murder of Seng.

Collinge and Rand were shot and killed in the early morning of July 20, 2022. A third person was wounded in the shooting.