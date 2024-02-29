Kelvin Vickers, found guilty of killing RPD officer and two others, will be sentenced Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers – the man found guilty of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, wounding his partner, and killing two others – will be sentenced on Thursday morning.

Last October, a jury found Vickers guilty on all charges he faced. That includes aggravated murder and aggravated attempted murder, with jurors deciding that Vickers knew he was firing at police officers. Now, he will be sentenced in New York State Supreme Court.

Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner Officer Sino Seng were ambushed in July 2022 while they were working undercover in their unmarked minivan. They were investigating the murders of two men, Ricky Collinge Jr. and MyJel Rand, that happened a day earlier on North Clinton Avenue and an illegal marijuana trade. During the trial, Officer Seng testified about the moment when bullets coming from a bush started flying at his van.

Vickers was convicted of carrying out the ambush and killing both Collinge Jr and Rand. Prosecutors said Vickers was a gang member brought in from Boston to kill rival marijuana dealers during a turf war. In total Vickers faced 24 charges for crimes that happened in the span of three days in July 2022.

See our coverage of the trial here: