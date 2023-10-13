Partial verdict reached in Vickers trial; Massachusetts man accused of murdering Rochester Police officer, two other men

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Kelvin Vickers has been in and out of jail for much of his young life since he was accused of assaulting a police officer when he was 12.

Friday morning, he’ll learn if he’ll spend the next couple of decades in prison for slaying a Rochester Police officer and two men.

A crowd waits outside the courtroom in anticipation of the verdict on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Ian Bridgman/WHEC)

The families of Myjel Rand, Ricky Collinge and Ofc. Tony Mazurkiewicz head toward the courtroom to hear an update in the case against Kelvin Vickers, the man accused of murdering all their loved ones. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/L2RMmtcXDm — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) October 13, 2023

Huge contingent of police and family members of the victims waiting outside courtroom. The jury has reached a verdict on all but two counts. It’s possible, the court could read that partial verdict before sending jury back to continue deliberations on the 2 aggravated counts. pic.twitter.com/ZwCaNCb2c8 — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) October 13, 2023

Vickers, 22, is on trial for fatally shooting Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz on July 21, 2022 and Ricky Collinge and Myjel Rand the day before.

Police say Vickers was a hired gun from Massachusetts, sent to Rochester during a gang turf war over the illegal marijuana trade. Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng, members of the RPD Tactical Unit, were undercover in an unmarked minivan on Bauman Street when Vickers allegedly fired 17 shots into the van.

There were over two weeks of testimony; jurors deliberated for a day and a half.

They were sent home Thursday at the end of the day after reaching consensus on most of the criminal counters Vickers was facing. Monroe County Court Judge Julie Hahn instructed jurors to return in the morning to resume deliberating the last two counts.

Defense attorney Mike Schiano did not present a defense. Vickers did not testify.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley sought to prove that Vickers knew the people inside the minivan were cops. Schiano argued that the evidence didn’t prove Vickers was the shooter or that he knew the two were law enforcement.

Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson were also charged in connection with Collinge and Rand’s murders. Another man was shot but survived. They will be tried for murder and attempted murder in March.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.

