Jury selection is underway Vickers’ trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jury selection has begun in the trial of Kelvin Vickers.

He’s the man accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, attempting to murder Officer Sino Seng, and wounding a then-15-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet.

News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke will be covering the trial from start to finish. Jury selection will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Hall of Justice. Both the Monroe County District Attorney’s office and the defense expect it will take the better part of a week to find and sit a jury of people who will ultimately decide if Kelvin Vickers is guilty as charged.

Investigators say Vickers, a native of Massachusetts, came to Rochester to kill rival marijuana dealers. He. Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson are believed to be part of a nationwide gang.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley will focus on Vickers’ alleged actions in the city of Rochester over a 72-hour period last summer:

Vickers is accused of shooting Mazurkiewicz and Seng while they worked undercover on Bauman Street on July 21, 2022. The two were working a plainclothes detail inside a vehicle when they were ambushed, according to police. Within hours, Vickers was found hiding in a crawl space in a vacant house on Laser Street and taken into custody. Police say they found the gun used to shoot the officers with him.

The day before, Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson are charged in connection to the fatal shooting of shot two men back on July 20 at North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street. A third person was also shot and wounded.

Vickers is also charged in a separate shooting on July 19th and in an arson on the 20th.

Mazurkiewicz and Seng were working an undercover investigation into the illegal marijuana trade and the shootings when they were shot.

Mike Schiano is Vickers’ defense attorney. He says jury selection will be slow and methodical.

“Individual questioning of each juror to see what they’ve heard about the case, whether they can be fair and impartial and whether they can set aside what they’ve heard and just listen to the facts and not what they’ve heard through the media,” he explained.

The judge has limited the number of spectators in uniform to 10, which follows precedent.

Doorley says she’s confident in her case and ready for a trial that is expected to last around five wees.

“You keep working, you keep preparing, you keep going over your evidence. We’re ready,” she said.

