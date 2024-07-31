Crews set up at Parcel 5 for Puerto Rican Festival Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Set up for the Puerto Rican Festival at Parcel 5 is happening Wednesday. The festival had been held at Innovative Field, followed by a parade in the North Clinton neighborhood.

The annual parade was cancelled last year due to threats of violence. We’ve learned Wednesday morning that organizers will work to bring the parade back next year. We’re told security will be a focus this year, especially with Sunday’s mass shooting.

Security will also be checking bags at the festival.

The three-day event celebrating Puerto Rican culture, music and food kicks off tomorrow and runs through Saturday.

News10NBC spoke with organizers on Tuesday, to learn more about the location change and what the event means to the community.

