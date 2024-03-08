Deliberations resume in trial of Timothy Williams, accused of 1984 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Deliberations have resumed on Friday in the trial of Timothy Williams, the man accused of the 1984 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rochester.

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost is at the Hall of Justice. Follow her for the latest updates on the trial. The 12 jurors began deliberating on Thursday after closing arguments and after Williams took the stand in his own defense. He is facing three counts of murder.

Trial of Timothy Williams deliberations are underway. Family, friends and reporters have filed into court. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/3bEd0q09EB — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 8, 2024

On Thanksgiving night in 1984, Wendy Jerome went to deliver a birthday card to a friend, but she never made it back to her Denver Street home.

Her body was found that night outside school 33 on Webster Avenue. Police say Jerome had been brutally and violently assaulted, had fractured her skull and broken her nose, had severe bruising and lacerations, and had even lost a tooth.

Williams had been questioned at the time of the murder, but claimed he didn’t know Wendy. The case went cold for 40 years, until forensic analysts identified Williams as a suspect in 2020.

This is the second time for this trial. The last judge, Thomas Moran, called a mistrial due to juror misconduct in December.

