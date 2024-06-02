One driver in custody after deadly crash in Parma

PARMA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly crash in Parma Sunday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 1 a.m. on Burritt Road in the Town of Parma, and two vehicles were involved.

One of the drivers died at the scene. The passenger in the same vehicle was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The other driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.