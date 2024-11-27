Driver charged after deadly crash kills two in Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christopher Long, the driver involved in a deadly crash in Rochester, appeared in Rochester City Court Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. Long faces two counts of manslaughter.

State Police report that Long, with three women in his car, crashed last Friday morning. The car hit a barrier on I-490, collided with a utility pole, and crashed into a fence near Culver Road.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 18-year-old Skylar Swift and 23-year-old Aleci Lopez. A third woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The hearing Wednesday was adjourned, and Long is scheduled to return to court next month. He is currently held in the Monroe County Jail.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.